Share:

SARGODHA - An anti-polio team was attacked and locked in a room by a family who refused to have anti-polio drops administered to their children in Sargodha on Thursday.

According to police, a team of anti-polio workers was administering anti-polio drops to children in Sargodha’s Kot Raja area when a man named Shamsher refused the drops for his children. When threatened with legal repercussion, he and his family hurled verbal abuses at the two women health workers and locked them in a room. Police registered a case against five suspects and initiated investigation.