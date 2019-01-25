In Turkey, Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of leather products are participating in “LeShow Istanbul” which will conclude in Istanbul on Saturday.

READ MORE: Venezuela opposition leader declared himself President after Pence's call

20 renowned companies from Pakistan representing leather garments, handbags, and related accessories under the Pakistan Country Pavilion with Emerging Pakistan theme.

LeShow is catering not only for the Turkish market but also for the adjoining regions, most importantly Russia, East Europe and Central Asian States.