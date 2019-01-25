In Turkey, Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of leather products are participating in “LeShow Istanbul” which will conclude in Istanbul on Saturday.
20 renowned companies from Pakistan representing leather garments, handbags, and related accessories under the Pakistan Country Pavilion with Emerging Pakistan theme.
LeShow is catering not only for the Turkish market but also for the adjoining regions, most importantly Russia, East Europe and
In Turkey, Pakistan’s leading manufacturers of leather products are participating in “LeShow Istanbul”.
Twenty renowned companies from Pakistan representing leather garments, handbags, and related accessories under the Pakistan Country Pavilion with Emerging Pakistan theme. pic.twitter.com/vC10RTpYvBJanuary 25, 2019