HAFIZABAD - The police in the district have rounded up 67 dangerous proclaimed offenders and 68 court deserters from different places during the past 24 hours.

District Police Officer Sajid Kaiyani said that the arrested POs included Tahir Anjum of Kharak Bhattian, Zulfiqar, Babar and Saifullah of Jhang in connection with murder cases while others including Farhan and Aamir of Jankar Glotran, Ijaz of Gailoke and Shakeel of Qila Usman wanted in robbery cases since long. He said that crackdown has been launched to nab all the POs.

ACTION RECOMMENDED

The complaints regarding introduction of postgraduate as well as co-education classes in a private college without getting prior permission and registration by the University of the Punjab or any other university, found true when a seven-member team of Education Department headed by Deputy Director Colleges Zahida Akseer conducted surprise raid to the college.

According to official source, there were complaints against Punjab College located on Gujranwala Road that the management of the college had started postgraduate classes as well as co-education without prior approval/registration from the university. The Deputy Director Colleges sent her recommendations to the higher authorities for appropriate action.

VILLAGERS PROVIDED POULTRY

Additional Director Dr Asif Humayun Chaudhary and Deputy Director Livestock Dr Waheed Ahmad have started campaign to provide hens and cocks to the poor villagers so as to enable them to earn substantial income to supplement their domestic expenses.

They distributed 200 poultry units at the rate of 1200 per unit in Hafizabad tehsil. They disclosed that a poultry unit consists of five hens and one cock. They further advised the recipients of poultry units to make best use of this scheme and to provide eggs to the masses of the area. They also advised them to inoculate the poultry from the nearest veterinary centres to save them from any disease.