MULTAN - The surveillance and monitoring teams of Mepco conducted raids with the collaboration of district governments' task forces and caught 81 power pilferers on Thursday. The Mepco authorities imposed fine worth over Rs2.6 million equivalent to over 51000 units on the power thieves besides getting registered 27 cases against them.

The teams carried out raids in Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Vehari, Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Khanewal and Bahawalnagar circles. The power pilferers were stealing electricity by tempering meter body, direct supply, meter loop, dead meter and meters with washed screens. Mepco sources said that the operation would continue on daily basis till complete eradication of power theft .

On the other hand, Mepco has decided to install smart meters on domestic connections to ensure proper monitoring of electricity pilferage. According to Mepco sources, the smart meters will be installed in a gated residential colony with security and later this will be expanded under the project. Moreover, the Mepco has completed installation of smart meters on 60,000 tube wells and 4,000 industrial connections across the region. Smart meters will be monitored from the Mepco headquarters and electricity pilferage and other issues could be identified from the control room.