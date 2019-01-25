Share:

Rawalpindi - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted raids against drug mafia across the country and seized huge quantity of narcotics besides arresting 23 suspected smugglers, informed ANF HQ spokesman on Thursday. An Afghan national was among the detained smugglers, he said adding that ANF impounded 6 vehicles that were used for drug trafficking. According to him, ANF seized 215.168kg narcotics valued at Rs 350.784 million in the international market and arrested 23 culprits including an Afghan national and three persons of a family involved in drug smuggling.

He said 6 vehicles were impounded while conducting 17 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

The seized drugs comprised of 122.01 kg Hashish, 81 kg Opium, 9.61 kg Heroin, 1.728 kg Amphetamine, 3476 Xanax Tabs (weighing 450 gram) and 37 gram Alprazolam tablets, he added. He said ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki Cultus at 26 Number Chungi on GT Road and recovered 12kg hashish from the vehicle.

He said three persons of a family identified as Hassan, his wife Sahiba, daughter Sheeba Bibi (residents of Nowshera) and Imtiaz Ali (resident of Mardan) were arrested from the vehicle during the operation.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a car at Mandi Mor Bus Stop on IJP Road and recovered 4.8kg Hashish along with a 9mm pistol and 5 live rounds.

Two persons onboard namely Anayat Ur Rehman and Yaqoob Khan were also arrested on the spot, he mentioned. He said ANF also arrested Qamar Gul, a resident of Kurram Agency from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 2.7 kg Hashish concealed in his suitcase. In the fourth operation, ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla and a Suzuki Bolan car at Bus Stop, Chungi No. 26, GT Road, Islamabad and recovered 6 Kg Opium and 12 Kg Hashish from the vehicles. Two persons Muhammad Yousaf and Muhammad Ahmed both residents of Bhakkar and Naeem Akhtar resident of Sargodha were arrested from the intercepted vehicles. In the fifth operation, ANF Rawalpindi arrested Afghan Citizen identified as Muhammad Naveed from Islamabad International Airport and recovered 798 grams Amphetamine from his personal possession.

The arrested accused intended to fly for Dubai by Qatar Airways flight No. QR-615, he said.

He said similarly ANF operated against drug mafia in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and other parts of the country and recovered narcotics. Cases were registered against the smugglers while further investigation is underway, he said.