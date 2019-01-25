Share:

Karachi (PR) - All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Hameed Haroon and Secretary General Sarmad Ali have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Mr Abdul Majid, brother of Mr Hafeez Ulfat, Chief Editor Daily Sarhad, Peshawar and Mr Bari Malik, Chief Editor Daily Watan, Peshawar.

The APNS office bearers have offered condolence to the bereaved family and have prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the irreparable loss.