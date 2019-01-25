Share:

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Peoples’ Party leader former federal minister Arbab Alamgir and his wife Asma Arbab ex-MNA on Thursday appeared before the accountability court in Peshawar in a corruption case.

The PPP leaders filed a petition seeking review of the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau in a case for having assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

The accountability court judge Muhammad Ishtiaq presided over the hearing of the case in Peshawar, where the accused pleaded not guilty and termed the accusations as baseless and malafide.

Meanwhile, the judge ordered the accused to submit their response on the reference till February 12. Subsequently, the lawyers were directed to submit their arguments on the next hearing. On the occasion, a heavy contingent of forces was deployed outside the court to prevent any law and order situation.

On November 20, 2018, the NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had approved inquiries against both PPP leaders and claimed that during investigation, it was revealed that both of the accused have accumulated huge assets worth millions of Rupees, which is disproportionate to their known sources of income.

According to National Accountability Bureau, both the suspects had allegedly accumulated assets to the tune of Rs332 million, which were disproportionate to their known sources of income.