CM LOS ANGELES - Pop icon Beyonce has ambitions of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.

READ MORE: Renowned actor Roohi Bano passes away in Turkey

Beyonce dreams of winning an Oscar, according to Sir Michael Caine.

The 85-year-old actor - who is a two-time Academy Award winner - has revealed that Beyonce spoke to him about her acting ambitions when they were working together on the 2002 comedy movie 'Austin Powers in Goldmember'.

Michael - who knows the chart-topping singer as ''Be-yons'' - told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I knew she was a singer and had a group [Destiny's Child]. I asked her one day, 'What do you want to do with your life, Be-yons? And she said, 'I want to win the Academy Award for acting.'''

Michael thinks Beyonce - who has also starred in movies like 'The Pink Panther' and 'Dreamgirls' - is a ''competent actress''. Recalling the experience of working with the singer, Michael explained: ''She was very good in the movie, a very competent actress, and I thought she could get somewhere with this. She's gone far beyond my world. She's so big now.''

READ MORE: Govt introducing revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism: Fawad

Meanwhile, Michael also revealed he no longer frets about reviews of his films.

The veteran star endured a ''very hellish time'' during his youth, but as he's aged, Michael has found a sense of calm in his life. Asked what advice he would give to his younger self, he explained: ''If you're going through hell, keep going.

''I had a very hellish time when I was young. I came out of the army when I was 20 and immediately succumbed to malaria I'd picked up in Korea. I came out the other side, but just you've got to keep going.

''Also, you can't ruin my career now by giving me a bad review. I'm all right. I'm OK now. I got to a certain age where I went, 'OK, it's all right, mate. Stop worrying.'''

READ MORE: PM Khan postpones key visit to Sindh

 

 