ISLAMABAD - Minority MNA from PTI Ramesh Kumar on Thursday managed to introduce a bill seeking amendment in the Constitution to disallow consumption of liquor being sold in the country in the name of non-Muslims.

Ramesh Kumar, on private members day, got the support of the house and the Chair moved the bill ‘The Constitution (amendment) bill, 2019’ to the concerned committee.

Kumar, a couple months before, was disallowed to move the said bill seeking amendment in the Constitution to prevent non-Muslims from consuming alcoholic liquor and its consumption in the country.

In Thursday’s sitting, the MNA presented the bill arguing that the use of alcohol in the name of non-Muslim is a blasphemy act.

PPP-P’s Naveed Qamar, taking the floor, said that this bill had been rejected twice. “Why this bill is presented again and again as it had been rejected earlier,” he said.

Maulana Abdul Wasay from MMA, supporting the bill, said that the alcohol should be completely banned in the country. “We appreciate him [mover] for introducing this bill in the house,” he said.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill says, “The non-Muslims (minorities) of Pakistan are facing defamation, agony, insult and discrimination. That all religions exiting in Pakistan are agreed that no religion allows consumption of liquor for religious purpose so in Pakistan the use of alcohol in the name of non-Muslims is a blasphemy act,” it said.

“Due to misuse of this clause the wine shops in the country remain open the whole year. This is also the reason for making the amendment in the clause,” it added.

The non-Muslim MNA wanted to introduce a bill for amendment in Article 37(h) of the Constitution.

Other bills including ‘The Microfinance Institutions (amendment) bill, 2019, and ‘The national database and registration authority (amendment) bill, 2019’ were also introduced in the house.