Chelsea reached the League Cup final with a penalty shootout victory over Tottenham at Stanford Bridge on Thursday.

The Blues will face Manchester City at Wembley on Feb. 24.

The two sides were deadlocked at 2-2 on aggregate after 90 minutes. Chelsea goalkeepr Kepa Arrizabalaga denied Lucas Moura and with Eric Dier having already firing over the bar, David Luiz made it Chelsea four spot-kicks scored out of four and send the hosts through to their eighth League Cup final.

Chelsea, who were beaten 1-0 at Wembley in their first leg, went ahead with first-half goals from N'Golo Kante and Eden Hazard but Tottenham made it 2-2 overall when Fernando Llorente headed in shortly after the interval.

Tottenham were without injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli as well as Son Heung-min, who is away with South Korea at the Asian Cup.