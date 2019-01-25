Share:

BEIJING - A comprehensive conservation plan has been released to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation and utilization of the Great Wall, a senior official of the State Administration of Cultural Heritage (SACH) announced Thursday.

The plan was jointly publicized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the SACH on Tuesday.

The government's role in protecting the Great Wall should be strengthened, said Liu Yuzhu, head of SACH, at a State Council Information Office press conference.

"Individuals and relevant social organizations are encouraged to provide not-for-profit service for the Great Wall," Liu said.

Liu said sections of the Great Wall built during the Qin (221 B.C. to 206 B.C.), Han (202 B.C. to 220 A.D.) and Ming (1368 A.D. to 1644 A.D.) dynasties were the key areas to be conserved.

The Great Wall consists of many interconnected walls built between the seventh century B.C. and the Ming Dynasty. It was listed as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1987.

There are currently 43,000 sites on the Great Wall in China, which have a total length being more than 21,000 kilometers, according to a conservation plan.

The plan, aiming to establish a long-term mechanism for the conservation and utilization of the Great Wall, was jointly publicized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism and the State Administration of Cultural Heritage this week.

The sites include 10,000 wall sections, 1,700 trench/moat sections, 30,000 examples of architecture, as well as 2,200 passes and fortresses.

According to the plan, the sites cover 404 counties over 15 provincial-level regions in China.

