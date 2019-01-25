Share:

LAHORE - The City Division Police, in its crackdown on criminals, arrested 205 accused and recovered 17 pistols, two guns, 13kg charas, 3kg Bhang and 161 litres of liquor.

SP City Division Moaaz Zafar had directed the DSPs and SHOs concerned to take action against criminal gangs.

Accordingly City Division Police busted two gangs of criminals and arrested its four members, recovering Rs 175,000 from their possession. Police also recovered Rs 91,000 of from criminals in its successful action against gamblers.

Moreover 21 proclaimed offenders of A and B categories, where as 47 court offenders were arrested. The police also arrested 69 criminals for violating ban on wheelie, kite-flying, firing into the air, rental and loudspeaker acts.