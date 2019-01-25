Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said the provincial government is extending full cooperation to the PCB for holding cricket events, including PSL matches in the city.

He said this during a meeting with PCB Security Consultant Col Asif here at his chamber in the Sindh Assembly Building. Shah said that it was his efforts that international cricket has returned to Karachi and “we would further promote it in the city”.

Col Asif told the chief minister that West Indies Women Cricket team was coming to Karachi on Jan 30 and would play some matches. These matches would follow the PSL matches. On this, the chief minister said that he had already held a number of meetings to provide necessary security to international teams. “Our police and Rangers have already made a comprehensive security plan,” he said.

Earlier, Home Secretary Kazi Kabir chaired a meeting of Security Coordination Committee to review arrangements for tour of West Indies Women Cricket team and PSL 2019. Zakir Khan, director for operations at the PCB and director for security, briefed the meeting about the PCB’s plans for both events.

The security plans presented by police and Rangers were approved in the meeting. It was decided that foolproof security would be provided by police, special branch, special security unit, Rangers, and the commando battalion of the army.

Helicopters would be available for aerial cover. All routes, such as stadium, hotels would be searched through bomb disposal squads. Medical facilities will be provided at airport, stadium and hotels.