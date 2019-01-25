Share:

LAHORE (PR): Coca-Cola Pakistan will be sponsoring Shabnam Bashir, an up and coming self-made beautician from Lahore, to participate in ‘Beyond Beautiful’ – the first ever beauty expo in Pakistan, to be held in Karachi on January 26 and 27, 2019. Shabnam is one of the 7,500 beneficiaries from the Coca-Cola funded microfinance project ‘5by20 Pakistan’ in partnership with Kashf Foundation, and after qualifying in beautician courses through microfinance loans, Shabnam has now set up her at-home salon which has helped her regain her financial independence and better livelihood for her family. She will now have the opportunity to participate in a live makeup masterclass at the event to raise awareness for her fellow project beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, following the successful launch of the new season of Coca-Cola Food & Music Festival in Lahore, and sold out events in Faisalabad and Karachi, the biggest #PartyinThePark is all set for Islamabad (3 days: 25th, 26thand 27thJanuary 2019) at Gulberg Greens Islamabad.