CHINA - After finishing his work, Li Xiang (R) gives a lunch bag to his wife, Zou Xiaojuan during a temporary stop of the train No G402 at Xinxiangdong Railway Station in Xinxiang City, central China's Henan, and Province. Li Xiang is a staff worker of Xinxiangdong Railway Station and his wife Zou Xiaojuan is a train conductor on the train No. G402. The two-minute stop of the train no. G402 at Xinxiangdong Railway Station is their precious quality time in the bustle during the Spring Festival travel rush.