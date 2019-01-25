Share:

LAHORE - Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Sardar Shamim Khan on Thursday constituted a division bench for the hearing of a petition seeking judicial inquiry into killing of four people in Sahiwal by police.

The court also summoned the JIT head along with complete record of investigations and details about the police encounters on February 4, the next date of hearing.

The chief justice passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Mian Asif seeking directions for formation of a judicial commission for impartial inquiry into the killing of a Lahore-based couple, their daughter and a friend by the Counterterrorism Department (CTD) in front of their three other kids in Sahiwal.

Assistant Attorneys General Zahid Sikandar and Zarish Fatima represented the Federation of Pakistan. IGP Punjab Amjad Javed Saleemi accompanied by DIG (Legal) Abdul Rab, SP Saiful Murtaza and other police officers submitted a report as per the court order.

When confronted that under what authority of law CTD officials have killed four persons and injured two persons by making straight firing on them, the IGP submitted that there is no such law. The court also directed him “to issue direction to all the regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officers (DPOs) in the Punjab that no such type of callous act/killing by the police officials would be repeated in future”. The court also directed the IGP to ensure that JIT constituted on the subject shall collect all the available evidence. To a court query regarding investigations, petitioner’s counsel Advocate Mian Asif submitted that the JIT had not recorded statements of all witnesses. At this, the chief justice inquired IGP about progress made so far in investigations of the incident.

The IGP replied that CTD officials involved in the incident had been apprehended and a JIT had been formed to investigate the matter. The CTD officials had also been suspended, he said and assured that challan would be submitted soon in the court.

The chief justice observed that it was a very cruel act, adding that how the police had authority to fire straight shots. He warned the IGP that such an incident should not occur again across the province, and ordered him to direct all district police officers (DPOs).

The chief justice also observed that only federal government was empowered to form a judicial commission, after which the counsel submitted that an application had been forwarded for the purpose.

Subsequently, the chief justice summoned the JIT head along with the record. The chief justice observed that a division bencha would hear the matter on the next date of hearing. The division bench shall consist of the chief justice and Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan.