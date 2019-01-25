Share:

Rawalpindi - Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) will launch a grand operation next month against underage drivers and those not holding driving licenses.

This operation will be starting on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf. According to a CTP spokesperson, the driving licenses of Rickshawas, Chingchi Rickshaws, Suzuki drivers, motorcycles and other vehicles would be checked during the campaign. The juvenile drivers not only put their lives in danger, but also other road users as well, said adding that the parents should keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert the road accidents.

CTP’s education wing was creating awareness among the citizens about risks involved in underage driving, said the spokesperson.

CTP will also organise the awareness walks and seminars and radio programmes.

Special directives had been issued to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) of all circles, inspectors and wardens working in the field in this regard, he said.

He further said that 31,431 drivers who were on roads without driving licenses were issued challan slips during last year.