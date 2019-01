Share:

LOS ANGELES - David Beckham wants fashion to be accessible for all kids ''no matter where they come from''. The 43-year-old sports star has teamed up with Adidas Originals, Becks and the British Fashion Council, for which he is an ambassadorial president, to launch the MakerLab Presents: Here To Create initiative, which saw three aspiring designers present their own collections in a 28-look catwalk show alongside their own takes on apparel from the sportswear giant.–DM