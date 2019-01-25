Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government yesterday said it was in no rush to take IMF loan and indicated that the economy of the country was stable enough to make them refuse any tough conditions for the loan programme.

The government will neither take dictation nor kneel down before anyone as Pakistan is an independent and sovereign country, said Finance Minister Asad Umar, a day before Islamabad holds next round of talks with the international financial institution.

He was addressing a post mini-budget press conference along with Minister of State for Revenue Hammad Azhar and Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood.

Asad said that there is no hurry in approaching for International Monetary Fund for loan package as there is no panic in the country and the market is stable. “The alarms bells are not ringing anymore as the government had arranged the external financing.”

“We are continuously holding talks with IMF and next round will be held tomorrow through video link. We will take the loan package when it will be in the interest of people of the country. However, differences on loan programme between government and IMF is narrowing down,” he said.

The minister said that government would receive financing from China in next few days as the agreement in that respect has almost been finalised.

PM’s adviser Abdul Razzak Dawood announced that a delegation will visit China in a week’s time.

Asad Umar clarified that Pakistan had taken loans from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and China at lower interest rate. “A perception is built that the government failed in talks [every time] before we even conclude our visit,” he complained.

On the mini-budget, Asad Umar said that a roadmap has been adopted by the government to improve the country’s economy which would help in attracting investment, assisting agriculture and promoting industry.

He clarified that no new tax has been levied in the mini-budget with the exception of different rates for luxury cars. More changes will be coming in the few weeks, but a lot of the measures the government is taking are medium-term measures that won’t yield results right away.

“The world is progressing and leaving us behind in the sectors of education, health and economy,” he said and added that “there are very few countries worse off than us”.

The finance minister said that incumbent government is working to control the trade deficit of the country by increasing the domestic capacity. “If we increase our domestic capacity, we won’t need to import [things]”, he explained.

The current mini-budget is all about domestic supply expansion, he said. It would neither increase the revenue in five months nor will it make a big difference right now but these changes will help in the long term, he said.

There are three major issues we haven’t been able to resolve, Umar said. First is that our expenses are greater than our revenue, second is that our exports are lower than our imports (and the difference is increasing) and third is low investment rates.

He added that country needs around 25 to 30 percent investment but presently has only 14 to 16 percent. Long-term progress is not possible without investment, he held.

The minister said economy will see enduring stability on completion of the tenure of PTI government due to effective measures taken by them. “Changes never seen before will be seen in this parliament’s tenure. In three-week time the stock exchange has hit 3,000 indexes,” he pointed out.

Earlier, at the start of press briefing, Umar said the government was inherited a difficult economic situation when it came to power with outstanding budget deficit of $19 billion.

He said immediate steps were taken to ameliorate the financial situation and due to successful visits of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the friendly countries, it is satisfactory to note that financing gap has been bridged for 2019. He said we are thankful to friendly countries for reposing trust in our leadership.

Asad said that revenues won’t shrink down due to the government’s measures. The government would bridge the revenue shortfall of Rs158 billion that occurred during first six months of the ongoing fiscal year. He said that federal cabinet has approved a bill related to GIDC, which would help in increasing revenues of the country after getting approval from the parliament.