KARACHI (PR): Dettol, the household name for hygiene, brings an exciting opportunity for your child to win the Dettol Warrior Education Fund worth PKR. 250,000. This announcement was made through a new campaign launched recently where the Dettol Warriors are seen calling out to their fellow warriors for support to defeat ‘Germoon’.

To become a contestant for a chance to win this prize, all you need to do is follow 3 easy steps. The idea with the highest number of votes will become part of the next Dettol Warriors episode, and one lucky winner will win the Dettol Warrior Education Fund worth PKR. 250,000 as per the terms and conditions of the campaign.