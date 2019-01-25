Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said in the light of Joint Investigation Team (JIT)’s initial report Punjab government has fulfilled its promise of justice to the affected family of Sahiwal incident.

He advised the opposition in Punjab assembly to refrain from politicising the issue for political gains. Talking to a group of media men at the Punjab Assembly, he said upon completion of final report strict action will be taken against all those responsible for Sahiwal episode. Everyone was deeply sad over the incident and the government equally shared the family’s grief, he added.

He said there was no precedent in the past that action was taken so quickly into such happening as facts were kept hidden and neither FIR was registered nor JIT was constituted.

To a query, the minister said on the instance of the opposition, Speaker Punjab Assembly had already fixed Jan 24 (Thursday) for discussing Sahiwal incident.

There were strong calls for justice after four people – including a man, his wife and their teenage girl –were killed and a boy injured in a shady encounter by Punjab’s CTD police on a highway in Sahiwal last week.

The deceased were identified by relatives as residents of Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat area. They included grocery store owner Mohammad Khalil, 42, his wife Nabila, 38, their 13-year-old daughter Areeba and their friend, Zeeshan Javed.

Khalil was survived by his wounded son, Umair, and two daughters – who were also in the car that was allegedly spray with bullets by the police but luckily survived. Zeeshan was driving the car when the incident took place on the GT Road in Qadirabad area.

The police first described the victims as “kidnappers” and then as “terrorists”, who had links with Daesh and were involved in the killing of ISI officers as well as kidnapping of former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani’s son. They also claimed the deceased were killed in a “shootout” after they “attacked” the security personnel pursuing them.

But these claims were in stark contradiction of the information coming from the eyewitnesses, the statement of one of the injured children and the family sources of the deceased, who said the victims were on their way to attend a wedding in Burewala.

The apparent misstatements by the police led to a public uproar on social media and an intense coverage of the incident by the electronic media.

Feeling the heat, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and sought a report. He directed the CM for a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the incident, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The chief minister took notice of the incident, sought a report and later at night also visited the victim children at the hospital.

The Punjab Inspector General of Police formed a high-powered investigation team including intelligence officials to probe the occurrence.

The chief minister said the officials who fired at the vehicle and killed the victims were in custody of the CTD and being investigated. He announced that state would take care of the orphaned children.