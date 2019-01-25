Share:

ISLAMABAD - The city district government has been striving hard to retrieve state land from encroachers in the capital.

Chief Commissioner Islamabad is spearheading the campaign in this regard while Deputy Commissioner ICT, District Collector and forest officers from Rawalpindi are also in the loop. According to the details, out of eight forest blocks, two are still being demarcated through Survey of Pakistan.

However, Margalla Block 1 and 6 comprising 897 acres have been completely demarcated and cleared from all encroachments. Similarly Maira-2 measuring 406 acres has been cleared while progress on Maira-1 is under way. Similarly Tumair-2 and 4 are also being cleared. Around 50 acres from Tumair-1 and 161 acres in Tumair-3 have also been recovered from encroachers and handed over for afforestation to Forest Department Punjab.

The ICT administration has also launched a massive crackdown against the land mafia in Islamabad. A decisive action was taken and

9 individuals belonging to land mafia were placed in Schedule Four of the Anti-Terrorism Act. Major reshuffle in revenue department of Islamabad has been initiated and 12 Patwaris have been transferred from the places where they were posted for last many years. Rectifying measures have been enforced at the grass root level; completely banning transfer of land in the Column of Cultivation to immediately curb the massive misuse on that account. A new regulatory mechanism has been devised and implemented forthwith for transfer of shares in Shamlat lands in the ICT. Furthermore, long-standing issue of land mutation in Zone-3 has also been addressed and all such mutations have been stopped till the granting of NOC from CDA.

According to the sources, the Chief Commissioner has directed the forest department and ICT administration to keep the cleared areas protected and develop afforestation plans for the retrieved as well as demarcated lands. Meanwhile, in continuation of the drive against land grabbers initiated by the ICT administration and being supervised by a ministerial committee headed by Minister of State for Interior, another operation was launched in Zone V of Islamabad to take back 102 kanals land of Overseas Pakistanis Foundation Valley in Zone 5 in Islamabad which was being illegally occupied for the last 20 years by land grabbers.

The land is worth Rs 1.2 billion approx, according to the estimates. The operation though, met resistance by the local land grabbers but ICT administration took control of the situation and took possession of the land without creating any law and order situation.