11 units of largest power plant of Pakistan, Guddu Thermal Power House, tripped on Thursday due to dense fog.

According to the details, five of the 16 units of the power plant were non-functional, while 11 more units tripped leading to an immediate shortfall of 747MW of electricity.

Various areas in Sindh and Balochistan faced power outages on Friday as 11 units of Guddu Thermal Power Plant tripped owing to dense fog.

The units which tripped due to intense fog, will be restored after it clears, sources added.

It is one of the oldest power plants in the country, and has three large transmission lines that feed its output to Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.