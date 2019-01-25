Share:

Vice Chairperson Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Chaudhry Waseem Akhtar Thursday said that grievances of expatriates would be addressed on priority basis as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He expressed these views while chairing an internal meeting, which was held for reviewing the working and performance of the OPC, here. He said that overseas Pakistanis were not only true ambassadors of the country but also playing a vital role for strengthening Pakistan’s economy by sending huge remittance every year. Waseem Akhter also gave necessary directions to improve efficiency in the complaint redress mechanism. “Special attention must be paid for the matters pertaining to revenue, police and law departments,” he added. In the meeting, all officers were directed to present daily reports and improve their working. Director General OPC Usman Anwar, along with directors and deputy directors, were also present in the meeting.