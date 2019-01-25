Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has the history of disrupting National Assembly’s sessions and what they did Wednesday night was business as usual for them.

The minister retweeted a tweet having an attached video of 2012 budget speech of PPP’s minister Hafeez Sheikh during which the PML-N members disrupted his speech and even had beaten up a PPP Member National Assembly.