ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbol Sidiqi chaired 40th Board of Directors (BoD) meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) at the committee room of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication on Thursday. Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Maroof Afzal was also present in the meeting. The meeting confirmed the minutes of 39th BoD meeting of Pakistan Software Export Board and approved operational budget estimates of Pakistan Software Export Board amounting to Rs 196 million for financial year 2018-19. The Board also approved appointment of M/S Riaz Ahmad & Co Chartered Accountants as external auditors of Pakistan Software Export Board for financial year 2018-19. The annual audited report of Pakistan Software Export Board for financial year 2017-18 was also endorsed in the meeting.

The meeting also gave approval for transfer of Director (Infrastructure), PSEB Nasir Khan Afridi from Lahore to Islamabad.