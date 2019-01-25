Share:

SIALKOT - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested as many as eight accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot International Airport here on Thursday.

On Wednesday, FIA had also arrested as many as nine accused Pakistanis, deported from Turkey, upon their arrival at Sialkot international airport.

The senior FIA officials added that the FIA has sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.