Share:

Rawalpindi - A former member of committee of Abad Cooperative Housing Society (AHCS) has written letters to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and Registrar Cooperatives Punjab while unearthing corruption of millions of rupees by the elected management of the housing society located on Adiala Road, informed sources on Thursday. Sources said, in the letters, the MC namely Muhammad Afzal Sajid, has urged the high ups of FIA, RDA and Registrar Cooperatives Punjab to conduct forensic audit of the ACHS on merit because some corrupt officers sitting in the three aforementioned departments are hands in gloves with the corrupt management of ACHS and are helping them in covering the embezzlements. It may be noted here that FIA, RDA and other agencies have been conducting forensic audit of all the housings societies in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi following SC orders . According to sources, the MC Afzal Sajid has urged the FIA, RDA and Registrar in the letters, copies of which are also available with The Nation, to appoint some honest and dedicated investigators to recover the looted amount of tens of hundreds of government employees and the private people who had been suffering at the hands of elected body of ACHS. Sources said it was written in letters that ACHS elected body had inked MoU with a private housing developer M/S Pearl Villas that was unlawful and illegal as per by-laws of Cooperatives Punjab. “Only a cooperative housing society can be merged with other cooperative housings society,” the sources quoted MC as saying. They said the FIA, RDA and Registrar were also apprised that the secretary of ACHS and his team had contracted a deal of 170 kanals of land with three persons illegally while conflicting loss to the ACHS.

The complainant told the forensic authorities that the elected body of ACHS had mentioned in election brochures that it had solved the complaints of affected people but in real the body members had purchased plot files from the complainants and transferred in their names, sources mentioned. It was also alleged by the MC that the ACHS management purchased land on high rates from the landlords with help of property dealers and pocketed kickbacks. The complainant also alleged that the elected bodies awarded the contracts for development works without announcing bids. The complainant also accused the management of ACHS of committing frauds in transfers, memberships and other managerial issues. Muhammad Afzal Sajid appealed to the directors of FIA and RDA and the Registrar to carry out the forensic audit of ACHS through some honest and dedicated officers so that the corrupt elements should be punished as per law. The cell numbers of Secretary ACHS Masroor Zaman were switched off when this correspondent tried to contact him to know his version.