LAHORE: The fifth Pakistan Mega Leather Show, to be organised by Pakistan Gloves Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA), will be held from Jan 27 to 29 at International Expo Centre, Lahore. PGMEA sources told APP here on Thursday that a large number of businessmen related to the leather industry across the country, especially from Sialkot, will participate in the show. The show is being organised to motivate the leather business entrepreneurs for business growth, to enhance the confidence of investors in business market of Pakistan and to attract international businessmen towards leather sector of Pakistan. All kinds of leather products including footwear, garments, gloves, bags and shoes will be displayed in the show.–APP