SARGODHA - A man and his daughter were killed as an intruder entered in their house and opened fire on them in Sargodha on Thursday.

According to police sources, the tragic incident occurred when the culprit forcefully entered the house located in the area of Muslim Town Farooqia and opened fire at the family.

The sources said the culprit’s indiscriminate firing claimed two lives, father and his daughter. The murderers fled from the scene. The reason of killing could not be ascertained.

ACE recovers Rs12.9m

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Thursday recovered Rs12.9 million from four persons in Khushab.

The ACE authorities were informed that some influential people constructed commercial building in Khushab and did not deposit the map fee in treasury in connivance with municipal corporation authorities, the sources said.

On the inquiry report of circle officer Anti-Corruption Establishment Khushab, the director ACE ASIM Raza served notices to violators for depositing outstanding dues and sealed their properties.

The owners of Zam Zam marriage hall, Suzuki Motors, Haveli marriage hall and Saleem Market deposited Rs 12.9 million in the treasury to avoid further legal action .

DC inquired after girls’ health

Deputy Commissioner Ahmad Khawar Shahzad visited on Thursday DHQ hospital and inquired after the health of 13 girl students who were injured on Wednesday in head-on collision between a van and a truck near Pirmahal. One of their fellow students had died.