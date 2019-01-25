Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan has received first installment of one billion dollars from United Arab Emirates that would build the tumbling foreign exchange reserves of the country.

Spokesperson of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Abid Qamar has informed The Nation that central bank has received one billion dollars from UAE. This will increase the country’s foreign exchange reserves of the country, which are sharply declining. The SBP’s held foreign exchange reserves are currently stood at $6.6 billion. “During the week ending 18 January2019, SBP’s reserves had decreased by $265 million to US$6,636.1 million, due to external debt servicing and other official payments,” the SBP said in an official handout.

The amount will be paid to Pakistan in three installments. Sources informed that Pakistan would receive next two tranches each of one billion dollars in next two months (February and March). The Abu Dhabi Fund for Development last month had announced to deposit $3 billion (11 billion Dirhams) in the SBP’s account to enhance liquidity and monetary reserves of foreign currency at the bank. “The UAE’s support for Pakistan’s fiscal policy is based on the historical ties between the two people and the two friendly countries and the desire to further develop the bilateral cooperation in all fields,” UAE’s official news agency WAM reported.

The UAE is the second country which has announced to deposit amount in the SBP account on the request of Pakistan’s prime minister. Earlier, Saudi Arabia had announced $6 billion package for Pakistan, which included placing $3 billion cash deposits in the account of State Bank of Pakistan. In addition, KSA would also provide a one-year deferred payment facility for the import of oil, worth up to $3 billion. Officials of ministry of finance informed that Pakistan is also expecting to receive remaining one billion dollars from Saudi Arabia in next few years. So far, $2 billion from Saudi Arabia had been received and another $1 billion would be available early next month (January). The loan had been made available at 3.18 percent return.

Pakistan has also approached China for financing. Sources said that China may deposit $2 to $3 billion in SBP’s account on the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Finance Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday informed the media that that government would receive the financing from China in next few days, as the agreement is almost finalised.