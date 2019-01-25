Share:

Five persons were killed and 752 others sustained injuries in road accidents in all districts of the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded to 662 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab. As many as 410 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, while 337 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the Rescue medical teams. Further analysis showed that 340 drivers, 18 underage drivers, 93 pedestrians and 319 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 171 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 191 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 59 in Faisalabad with 56 victims and Multan at the third place with 46 accidents and 51 victims. According to the data, 489 motorbikes, 97 auto-rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 45 vans, 13 passenger buses, 16 trucks and 92 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents .