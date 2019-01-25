Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the economic reforms package announced by the Government will help boost exports, trade and investment.

Talking to media in MirPur Khaas on Friday, he said the Package will prove to be a milestone in overcoming the trade and fiscal deficit.

The Foreign Minister said housing sector, medium and small industrial and agricultural sectors have been encouraged in the package to create employment opportunities in the country.

He said due to effective economic diplomacy the international investors are desirous of investment in Pakistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said PTI government wants improvement in Policing system and police in Sindh and Punjab should be improved on the pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police.