LAHORE - Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said reforms in police system and other sectors of society were need of the hour and it was imperative to introduce comprehensive reforms in police system to mould it according to aspirations of people.

“Public trust in the police will be restored through sustained reforms,” he added. In a statement, he said that the Punjab government had already constituted a high-level committee for the purpose of police reforms and this committee would soon present its recommendations to the government.

He said the main purpose of reforms in police and other government departments was to provide prompt relief and justice to people. The CM reiterated that supremacy of law, promotion of merit and transparency as well as elimination of corruption is his prime mission.

He said that provision of justice and ensuring rule of law was a responsibility of the state as a judicious social order was imperative for accelerated socio-economic development.

“We will go to the last extent to ensure implementation of the law,” he added.

The CM said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was pursuing a vibrant policy to ensure supremacy of socio-economic justice and the rule of law at every cost. He said that Pakistan would be transformed according to the vision of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as a country where justice would prevail.

Land grapping noticed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of illegal occupation of the house of a citizen by a local PTI chairman Khalid Mahmood Dogar and has sought a report from the RPO Sheikhupura. He has directed that the said house should be got vacated and a report be submitted to the CM Office by providing justice to the bereaved citizen. He directed that legal action should be initiated against the responsible persons and added that land grabbers will not be tolerated. Indiscriminate action should be continued against the land grabbers and no pressure should be tolerated in this regard. He said that implementation on the policy of zero-tolerance should be continued against the squatters.

Land grabbing is a social nuisance and its elimination is very essential. Effective action is being done against land grabbers in the whole of the province, the Chief Minister concluded.

Condolence

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Jamil Shahid Chishti, a senior journalist and council member of Lahore Press Club. In a condolence message, Chief Minister prayed that may Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.