WASHINGTON - Greenland has gone through an "unprecedented" period of mass ice loss within the last two decades, according to a latest study.

READ MORE: Govt introducing revolutionary visa policy to encourage tourism: Fawad

The study, published earlier this week in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences, suggested that the largest sustained acceleration in ice loss from early 2003 to mid-2013 occurred in southwest Greenland, a region about which scientists were not concerned before.

Based on data collected by Gravity Recovery and Climate Experiment (Grace) satellites in 2003-2013, the study found a four-fold increase in mass being lost from Greenland's ice sheet.

Grace, consisted of two Earth-orbiting satellites, was launched in March 2002. It is a jointed mission between NASA and the German Aerospace Center.

"Continued atmospheric warming will lead to southwest Greenland becoming a major contributor to sea level rise," the study said.

READ MORE: PM Khan postpones key visit to Sindh

According to the study, the decadal acceleration in mass loss in south-west Greenland arose due to the combination of sustained global warming and positive fluctuations in temperature.