KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh General Secretary and Parliamentary Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has asked Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to tender an apology for his “anti-Pakistan remarks” otherwise the Election Commission would be moved for his disqualification.

Haleem, talking to media men outside the Sindh Assembly here on Thursday, said that Murad had virtually become a new follower of the MQM founder by giving a statement against Pakistan. He said by giving this statement Murad compromised sanctity of his own oath. He said it was sad that the government benches clapped on this statement and people would not forgive them. He said there was no difference between the founder of the MQM and Murad. He said it is very sad that Murad had talked about God forbid sinking of Pakistan. He said if Murad does not tender an apology “we would go to the Election Commission”.

Haleem Adil said that Pakistanis chant the slogan of Pakistan Zindaabad. He said this country was obtained after great sacrifices. He said if Pakistan was not established these people would have been sweeping streets today. He said they are issuing such statements because they are summoned by JITs on allegations of corruption. He said the statement of Murad comes in the orbit of treason.

The PTI leader said the economic reform package given by the federal government portrays the hopes and aspirations of people. He said it is the anti-people mentality of opposition to call this reform package a mini budget. He said complete relief is given to the poor people in the tax reforms. He said the burden of taxes on the masses has already been reduced.

He said with a visible cut in agricultural taxes, Sindh would see more progress and prosperity. He said that Sindh is an agricultural province but this sector was badly damaged for last many decades. He said Zardari and Sharif introduced new schemes in agriculture just for the sake of corruption, and people were not benefited from them.

The PTI leader said now the government of Qatar has announced job opportunities for 0.1 million Pakistanis. He said the announcement of Qarze Husna for homeless people is a welcome decision. He said with this loan people could get their own houses and the construction industry would also get a big boost. He said the industry would be revived through tax reforms. He said giving tax holiday to alternate energy projects would increase investment in the country. He said Nawaz Sharif had slapped withholding tax on bank transactions which is now withdrawn. He said all these reforms are aimed at facilitating people.

He said this is the first government which has reduced the burden of taxes, but the opposition is making unnecessary hue and cry. He said the people of Sindh welcome the economic reforms of the PTI government. He said the opposition should not do politics on the relief for people. They should support the moves meant for welfare of the poor people of Pakistan.