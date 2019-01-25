Share:

Ligue 1 club Monaco announced through a brief statement on Thursday that they have suspended former France great Thierry Henry from his first-team coach position.

The 41-year-old Henry took charge of the team last October, his first as a coach in career.

However, he failed to witness a recovery from the team in its relegation battle, as Monaco currently sit second from bottom at the league table.

Monaco lost to Strasbourg 5-1 at home in last weekend's Ligue 1, before conceding 3-1 to second-division Metz in the French Cup, which seemed to be the last straw prior to Henry's latest suspension.

Following Henry's suspension and a possible dismissal in the near future, former coach Leonardo Jardim is linked with a return to the team winning the French league title in 2017 under him.

Monaco added that assistant coach Franck Passi "will train the professional group this Friday".