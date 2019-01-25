Share:

KAMALIA - A house caught fire due to gas leakage at Mohallah Peer Shah Kamalia the other day. Four children and their parents were caught in the fire and were severely burnt. According to eye-witnesses, the fire was erupted due to gas leakage from a gas pipe. Ali Abbas, Kiran and their children Muskan, Zainab, Qasim and Asghar sustained burns. They were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital (THQ) Kamalia by Rescue 1122 team where their treatment continues.

SAHIWAL INCIDENT CONDEMNED

Social figure and CEO Jutt Poultry Traders Ch Tahir Jutt condemned Sahiwal killing incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the culprits. He stated that the police have committed inhuman cruelty by shooting the parents in front of the eye of their children. “The whole country is mourning this tragedy. It is a good step by the government to arrest the suspects at the earliest.

The responsibility of the police is to protect the lives and property of the citizens, not to kill them brutally. Not even a criminal should be killed extra-judicially, rather than some innocent citizens,” he stated. He demanded that police reforms should be conducted so that such an event may never happen in future.