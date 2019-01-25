Share:

LAHORE (PR): While six major cities of Pakistan lock horns in the ultimate cricket showdown to be declared as the best in the country, the Ideas has taken the lead on the trendsetting score board yet again, launching the first of its kind, Cricket Collection for 2019.

The Ideas Man stands united with cricket fans of all ages and attempts to make this season a memorable one. Introducing a variety of T-shirts, polos and much more, all inspired by the most beloved sport in the country, the collection makes a remarkable contribution to the cricket fever.

Fans will get a chance to express their fervor for cricket as the mavericks get ready to spring into action.

Featuring a cricket wardrobe with symbols of your city-team, if there’s a collection that’ll get every cricket fan, up and about to shop, it’s this one. So if you’ve bought your tickets, proceed to the next step. Rush to any Ideas store or place your orders online and be ready to cheer loud and stand proud with the champions on the field, because this time it’s your game.

With the champions of cricket all set to put their best foot forward. It’s time for the fans to raise their flags high, put on their favorite team’s shirt and proudly flaunt their support for the game.