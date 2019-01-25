Share:

ISLAMABAD - While hearing a petition of former DG ISI Lt General Asad Durrani seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday gave last chance to Ministry of Defence to submit report of an inquiry pending against him.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the petition of Gen Durrani and directed the ministry to submit the inquiry report within one month.

After issuing the direction, the IHC deferred hearing in the matter till February 21.

Previously, representative of Defence Ministry, Director Law Branch Falak Naz, had told the court that Durrani had written a book along with the former chief of the Indian spy agency. He said that Durrani had remained the DG Military Intelligence and the DG ISI and there was a pending inquiry against him in the GHQ.

The court asked that when the inquiry would be completed. Naz said that he could not speculate about when the inquiry would be completed, and added that Durrani had also been a part of the 2012 Asghar Khan case regarding the distribution of money to politicians.

At this, the former DG ISI’s lawyer Omar Farouk said that they were not sent any notice regarding the inquiry. He added that the former DG ISI was once called to the GHQ headquarters for tea, during which only chit chat took place.

Durrani’s counsel also pointed out that in the Asghar Khan case, General (R) Aslam Baig’s name was not placed on the ECL. He argued that his client had to go overseas for a conference on November 26 and 27, and his name should be removed from the ECL.

Justice Kayani said that until the GHQ inquiry report and Interior Ministry’s reply were submitted, nothing could be done. He directed the Defence Ministry to submit inquiry report of GHQ against him. The former DG ISI approached the court through his counsel Omer Farouk and cited Secretary Interior Ministry, Secretary Defence and Qalandar Khan, section officer ECL, Ministry of Interior, as respondents.

The petitioner stated in his petition that he retired from army in the year 1993 as a three star general. Since then, he served as Pakistan’s ambassador to Germany and Saudi Arabia while he represented Pakistan in various seminars, conferences and dialogues both nationally and around the world.

He added that on 29th May, without any notice or intimation, a memorandum placing the petitioner on the ECL was issued by the respondents. The reason given therein is his alleged involvement in an ongoing inquiry, he told the court.

Durrani told the court that on 5th September, he requested Adjutant General Pakistan Army to remove his name from the ECL on account of professional commitments and that he and his wife wanted to visit their grandchildren living abroad.

He continued that after receiving no response from Adjutant General Officer, the petitioner requested Secretary Interior to review his decision and remove his name from ECL.

The petitioner maintained that the respondent had failed to respond to the petitioner’s requests for the removal of his name from ECL. “They are in breach of petitioner’s fundamental rights as guaranteed by Article 4, 9, 15 and 18 of the Constitution” added Durrani.

He argued that the Constitution guaranteed the right of individuals to be dealt with in accordance with the law. To enjoy the protection of law and to be treated in accordance with law is the inalienable right of every citizen, he argued.

“Restraining the petitioner from meeting his children and grandchildren living abroad is against his fundamental right to life and liberty as guaranteed by Article 9 of the Constitution of Pakistan,” said the petition.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to quash the impugned memorandum of placing his name on the ECL for being illegal, arbitrary, without jurisdiction and contrary to law and the Constitution.