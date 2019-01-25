Share:

Five sisters tortured over property row, hospitalised

OUR STAFF REPORTER

SIALKOT

Five sisters were humiliated and beaten up by their brother and his 10 armed accomplices as a 'punishment' for demanding their share in inherited land in Bhallowali-Motra village, Daska tehsil here on Thursday.

Reportedly, five sisters including Bushra Bibi, Razia Bibi, Najma Bibi, Uzma Bibi and Rubina Kausar were in fields spread over two acres and checking the cultivated wheat crops in Bhallowali-Motra village when 11 accused, armed with wooden sticks and iron rods, led by the women's real brother Allah Ditta came. The accused attacked the women with wooden sticks and brutally tortured them. They also humiliated the women as a punishment for demanding their share in inherited land from their brother Allah Ditta. Later, the accused fled threatening the women with dire consequences. The women were admitted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition.

On the report of Rubina Kausar, one of the victims, Motra police have registered a case (No. 56/2019) under sections 147, 149, 354, 337-F-I, 337-L-2, 337-A-II and 337-F-V PPC against eleven accused (including victims' real brother Allah Ditta, Abdur Rasheed, Abbas Sardar, Qamarud ,Din alias Mithu and Nadeem Sharif) with no arrest so far. The victims have demanded early arrest of the accused.

Mild earthquake jolts Jhang, adjoining areas

INP

JHANG

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake hit Jhang district and other adjoining areas on Thursday, forcing people to rush out of their homes and workplaces.

The epicentre of the tremor was located some 40 kilometres northwest of the district at the depth of 20km, according to the metrological department. No loss of life or property damage was reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that an earthquake had hit Quetta and other cities of northern and eastern Balochistan last week. The tremor struck Quetta and other areas at around 1.30am, forcing people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open.

The metrological department said that the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was found some 10km southeast of Kharan. The quake originated in 25km depth. According to reports, the tremor was felt in Harnai, Shahrag, Mastung, Mach, Kolpur, Pishin and several other areas of northern and eastern Balochistan. No casualty or property damage was reported. However, cracks were reported in some mud houses in areas on the outskirts of Quetta and other areas.

Admin introduces app to submit complaints online

OUR STAFF REPORTER

MULTAN

In order to address public complaints quickly, the district administration has launched android mobile application titled Deputy Commissioner Complaint Redressal System on Thursday. The app will offer a platform to the citizens to file their applications online. The Deputy Commissioner office will scan all the received complaints and send them to the concerned offices besides seeking a quick report.

Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz Malik has said that all the concerned departments will be bound to post their responses online after addressing the complaints within one week. He added that initially 30 departments were connected to the app and this number would be increased with the passage of time. He said that the diary number of the complaints would be sent to the complainants via mobile message. He said that the motive behind introducing the app was to offer quick justice to the people.