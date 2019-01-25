Share:

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq Thursday said packages of incentives offered by Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government in mini budget will help boost Pak-made world class furniture export besides attracting foreign investment in furniture sector in addition to strengthening indigenous furniture sector on sound footing. Presiding over the meeting of board of directors for reviewing the mini budget , Mian Kashif said credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister for presenting this balanced and business friendly budget. He hoped that almost all demands of business community, chambers and trade associations have been materialized by offering excellent incentive packages to gear up economic activities in the country in addition to ease out doing business. He said in prevailing circumstances, the mini budget reflected the firm commitment of PTI government towards strengthening of national economy.

Mian Kashif said agricultural sector is backbone of national economy which has also been given relief in reduction of rate of interest which he added is good omen boosting agri production in the country. He said PFC, a non-profit organization in private sector, widely hailed the commitment honoured by advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood wherein custom duty reduced to zero in mini budget . Mian Kashif said we hope PTI government will continue to patronize the business community through their support by addressing legitimate demands.

“Business community pinned high hopes on Prime Minister Imran Khan that stakeholders will be taken into confidence prior to chalk out future economic strategies,” adding he said PFC would fully support the judicious economic policies of the government aimed at to steer the country out of economic quagmire.