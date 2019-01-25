Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in their fresh act of State terrorism, in Indian Occupied Kashmir, martyred three more Kashmiri youth in Baramulla district.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Binner area of the district.

Meanwhile, the authorities have snapped mobile internet service in the area.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people in Pulwama and Shopian districts, on Thursday attended funeral prayers of six youth martyred by Indian troops during the last two days.

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani, telephonically addressing the participants of the funeral held for one of the martyred youth Dr Shamsul Haq at Draggad paid glowing tributes to the martyred youth.

He urged the Kashmiri people to remain steadfast in safeguarding the sacrifices of the martyrs and resisting India’s illegal occupation over Jammu and Kashmir.

Other Hurriyat leaders and organisations in their statements said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs would not be allowed to go waste and their mission would be accomplished, despite all odds.

Meanwhile, complete shutdown was observed in Shopian and Pulwama districts against the killing of youth.

The occupation authorities deployed Indian police and paramilitary personnel in strength in Pulwama town to prevent people from staging demonstrations against the killings. Indian Army personnel used brute force against peaceful protesters in Chillipora area of Shopian.

APHC Chairman Syed Ali Geelani in a statement issued in Srinagar expressed serious concern over the miserable plight of illegally detained Kashmiris particularly those lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail. He said that the detainees are denied basic facilities including medical care.