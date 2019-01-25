Share:

A US-born anchorwoman for the Iranian state television Marzieh Hashemi told the RT broadcaster in an interview that she believes the US government had detained her for 10 days without being charged as a warning.

"It is mind boggling that you can be arrested, detained and shackled [while] not charged with the crime. And wow, I definitely saw it first hand," Hashemi told the RT broadcaster in an interview on Thursday.

Hashemi was not charged, but was detained in Washington for 10 days as a material witness in a grand jury investigation, according to media reports. Hashemi said in an interview that while she could not disclose details, the detention was not related to terrorism. The anchorwoman said she believes she was jailed due to her job and the fact that she lives in Iran.

She called on all "freedom-loving people of the world" to go to demonstrations to demand an end of groundless arrests like the one she experienced in the United States.

Responding to reporters' questions, the US Justice Department said in a statement that the US federal law allows to judges to order witnesses to be detained if the government can "demonstrate probable cause to believe that the witness can provide material evidence, and that it will be impracticable to secure the witness's attendance at the proceedings by means of a subpoena."

Hashemi, however, noted that the detention was unnecessary as she would have voluntarily appeared for questioning and complied with federal subpoena.