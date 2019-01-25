Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has written a number of letters to Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ministry and informed them about the significance of the Pro Hockey League, which was to be held in Australia, New Zealand and Argentina in the first phase.

The Nation has all the documents, which the PHF had sent to IPC Ministry, which remained unmoved and never bothered to even reply to the PHF requests. Talking to The Nation, PHF Director Media Raja Mohsin Ijaz said: “The PHF has informed the IPC Ministry about each and every detail of the expenditures, but the ministry never bothered to respond. We have time and again contacted the IPC Ministry to convey them about the importance of the Pro League.

“It is due to sheer negligence on part of the IPC Ministry and Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) that Pakistan is not only out of the league, but also facing lengthy FIH ban. Why such a step-motherly treatment is being rendered to the national game, hockey. Former secretary Jameel Ahmed is responsible for the entire saga, as he kept on sitting on the files and kept lingering on sensitive issue.”

The IPC minister must take notice of Jameel’s irresponsible behaviour and take stern action against such persons. “It was about the prestige of the country. Everybody is fully aware of the fact that how much PHF president Brig (R) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has used from his personal efforts as he arranged funds to send team for Champions Trophy, Asian Champions Trophy, World Cup and also cleared dues of players and team management, but how much one can single-handedly do.”

He said they have complete details of not only expenditures but also how much they have arranged through private sponsorships. For last year or so, the government has not released a single penny to the federation. “We have to cancel junior championship while international coach left Pakistan hockey team just because of financial issues.”

The time is high when Prime Minister, Imran Khan, should provide justice to hockey and players. “The federation is doing everything, it can do to streamline things and results are coming thick and fast. It will take time and investment to get desired results in due course of time. The PHF is aware of the situation and it is time for PM to look into the affairs of IPC and PSB and invite the PHF president for a much-awaited meeting to clear the air and ensure Pakistan hockey shouldn’t suffer more,” Mohsin concluded.