Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami amir Senator Sirajul Haq says economic problems of the country could be resolved only through the enforcement of the interest-free Islamic economic system.

Addressing the Shoora of the JI northern Punjab at Mansoora, he said the PTI government had not come up to the expectations of the masses. This was because the PTI government comprised many loyalty changers who had also been in the governments of Pervez Musharraf, the PPP and the PML (N). Had these people been honest and God-fearing, they would not have failed in the past.

He said the government was not prepared for economic reforms it had promised but was overjoyed over the financial help from friendly states. He said the root cause of the present economic mess was the thinking that the country could be put on the path of progress through interest-based IMF loans. This was because the interest was the main burden on the economy. He said with the enforcement of the Shariah, the whole situation would change.

He said the JI had started its mass contact campaign and it would fully participate in the local bodies elections.

Secretary General Liaqat Baloch said that the five- month performance of the present government has made it clear that not much could be expected from it even in the future. He said the PTI government was destined to meet the fate of the PPP which had come to power through its slogans of food, clothing and shelter.

The JI leader further said if the accountability process had been across-the- board, fingers would not have been raised over it now. He said that as and when someone was apprehended, there was hue and cry that it was victimization and threat to democratic system and the federation.