SIALKOT - The dead body of a Sialkot based trader Faisal Ali (35), who was kidnapped for ransom two days ago, was found from Upper Chenab Canal (UCC) near Malkhaanwala, Sambrial tehsil.

The family of the deceased told Sambrial police that an accused Ubaid had called their son Faisal Ali out of his house by making him a phone call. After this, Faisal Ali went missing. Later, some unknown accused demanded Rs10 million as ransom from the grieved family for early release of their son, kidnapped for ransom.

The police said that some unknown accused kidnapped this young trader and shot him dead, besides, throwing his dead body into the local canal to conceal their sin.

Sambrial police have started investigation with no clue or arrest, in this regard.

Victim Faisal Ali was the only brother of his two sisters and was also the only person to feed his family.

Meanwhile, the victim was laid to rest in his native graveyard at Sialkot city’s congested Deputy Bagh locality, amid sobs and tear. Police handed over dead body to his grieved family for burial after autopsy. Local senior police officials said that the further investigations were underway, in this regard.