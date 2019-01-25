Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested a man allegedly involved in stealing CNICs from the NADRA facility in Landhi area.

According to details, hundreds of CNICS from the Nadra office were robbed by an unidentified man on Wednesday. According to the Rangers spokesperson, after getting information through media reports about theft of CNICs at the Nadra office in Landhi area, the Rangers formed a special team to probe the case, adding that the special Rangers team later on the information conducted a raid at Landhi No. 3/5 and arrested a key suspect, Waleed Hussain, son of Wajid Hussain.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered 803 stolen CNICs and two Benazir Income Support cards from his possession, adding that the suspect also confessed to have committed the crime saying that he had stolen 803 CNICs from the facility which he later hid at his relative’s house. The suspect was later handed over to the police after initial interrogation.

The robbery had taken place a few days before the by-polls in PS-04 constituency which falls in Landhi. Sindh Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam had also taken notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Korangi SSP Ali Raza of the incident.

The thief had entered and escaped through the roof of the building on the night between Tuesday and Wednesday. The actual motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.

On the other side, the Rangers claimed to have arrested seven suspects during ongoing targeted raids in parts of a city. According to the spokesperson, two suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Azizabad area. The suspects arrested were Ali Nafees Siddiqui alias Mechanic and Faizan. The spokesperson said that the suspects were involved in various cases of extortion and other criminal activities.

A suspect Furqan Hussain alias Khurram was arrested during a raid in Liaquatabad area. The suspect according to the Rangers spokesperson was involved in various cases of street crimes and robberies.

Four more suspects were arrested during raids in Liaquatabad and Gulbahar areas. The suspects were identified as Sarfaraz, Faizan, Rizwan and Mehran Ahmed. According to the spokesperson, the suspects were involved in drug peddling.

The spokesperson also claimed to have recovered arms, ammunition and drugs from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for completion of legal formalities.