ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday said that no date had been finalised for Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with United States President Donald Trump.

Speaking at a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said that interest had been expressed from the US side for a meeting of Prime Minister Khan with President Trump.

He said that senior US Senator Lindsey Graham reiterated this interest during his recent visit. “There are no dates, as of now, for this meeting. A lot of preparation and homework is required before such high-level engagements are materialized,” he added.

Senator Graham, he said, held useful meetings with Prime Minster Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Faisal said that this helped in understanding each other’s perspective and reviewing the regional security situation.

“Matters of bilateral and regional interest, including Afghan situation were discussed. The Foreign Minister informed Senator Graham about Pakistan’s efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan,” he said.

Senator Graham, he said, conveyed the well wishes of the US leadership to the government and people of Pakistan. He said that the US was appreciative of Pakistan’s sincere efforts to facilitate the Afghan reconciliation process which was a priority of the Trump Administration.

“Senator Graham maintained that in line with historic linkages between the two countries underpinned by close people to people contacts, Pakistan would remain an important country for the United States,” Faisal added.

To a question, the spokesperson said that Pakistan, as a part of the shared responsibility, was facilitating the ongoing round of talks between the US and the Taliban in Doha. “Negotiations are between the two parties for which Pakistan and Qatar are providing the necessary support and facilitating the talks,” he said.

Faisal said that it had been Pakistan’s consistent position that a political solution through talks should be the way forward in Afghanistan.

He regretted that India was showing a childish attitude towards finalising draft agreement on Kartarpur Corridor. He said that this week Pakistan had shared a detailed proposal along with a draft agreement with Indian authorities in line with the spirit of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and invited an Indian delegation to Pakistan to discuss and finalize modalities for the agreement.

He, however, said that India instead of responding to Pakistan’s proposal sent a set of two dates for a Pakistani team to visit New Delhi for the purpose.

“This is a typical example of the childish behaviour of this Indian government. Let me assure you that Pakistan will look at the issue in a mature manner and will take a considered decision,” he said.

To a question on latest ceasefire violations by India on the Line of Control, the spokesperson said that India ‘resorts to such diversionary tactics to cover its ongoing oppression and atrocities against innocent Kashmiris in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

He said that India committed 2,300 ceasefire violations last year and the violations are still on the surge. Faisal said that Pakistan was responding in a befitting manner to the unprovoked Indian firing on the LoC.

He categorically said that Pakistan would respond to India in the same coin. “If it speaks the language of peace, we will respond peacefully and if it speaks the language of bullet, we will respond with the bullet,” the spokesperson said. Dr Faisal rejected Indian claim about sinking of their fishing boat in Pakistani waters on January 17. He said that Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would travel to London for the Kashmir Conference.

Asked about a Jewish Pakistani, Fischel Benkhald, who is anxious to know when he will be able to get his no-objection certificate to travel to Israel, the spokesperson said: “Our position on Israel remains unchanged.”

He said that Prime Minister Khan had wide ranging discussions with Qatari leadership during his recent visit. “We have high hopes from these interactions and remain hopeful that political, economic and commercial relations between Pakistan and Qatar will be cemented further as a result of this high-level engagement,” he said.

Faisal said that during former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s visit to Kabul in April 2018, Pakistan had proposed signing an agreement for exchange of prisoners convicted on civil and criminal offences excluding those convicted on terrorism related charges. “Pakistan is currently completing formalities to share a draft agreement with the Afghan side for their consideration,” he added.

The spokesperson said that Foreign Minister Qureshi, during his visit to Kabul on December 15, 2018, had requested the Afghan authorities to release Pakistani prisoners who had already completed their sentences, in Afghanistan and were detained for non-payment of financial penalties.

“Afghan side has assured to take steps to waive the financial penalties to pave the way for early release of these detainees. It is expected that soon some of Pakistani prisoners in Afghan jails will be released,” he said.

On Christian woman Aasia Bibi’s case, he said that the government will implement the decision of the Supreme Court after the review petition is heard.

He said that Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity was working actively. “Pakistan remains hopeful of positive progress through this initiative of APAPPS,” he maintained.