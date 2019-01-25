Share:

LAHORE - The All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran central general secretary Naeem Mir has appreciated the government positive measures for different sectors of the economy in the mini budget but raised concern for not announcing any major relief for small traders.

Addressing a press conference here at Lahore Press Club on Thursday, the APAT general secretary said that government announced incentives for exporters, provided tax exemption for investment in industrial sector, abolished withholding tax on capital market and removed WHT on banking transactions for filers but no major positive measure was taken for the benefit of traders in the mini budget .

He said the traders had asked the government to stop making traders withholding agent, remove value addition tax, reduce turnover tax ration and announce different slabs in this regard but our all demands were ignored.

He demanded that traders all demands should also be included in finance bill for its approval from the senate and national assembly.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Chairman Syed Ali Ahsan has welcomed an export-led and investment-oriented growth package consisting of the initiatives for ease of doing business through Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019.

He has expressed the hope that this package would translate into a growth-led revenue generation to overcome the revenue and current account deficit.

He has appreciated both Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umar and thanked both of them for introducing visionary steps to encourage investment and industrialization in the county. It would provide clarity to investors, traders and manufacturers to augment business activity, he added.

He said APTMA has always been an advocate of export-led growth policy and the government has taken steps in the right direction to provide enabling environment. Liquidation of pending refunds of claimants, settlement of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) and lowering of tax burden on manufacturing would go a long 8 way in regaining business confidence.

Meanwhile, Syed Zia Haider Rizvi, ex-take care Minister for Law, Finance, Excise & Taxation and Narcotics 2018 and former president of Lahore Tax Bar Association, has welcomed the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019. This is the first time the government has shown confidence in public at large by allowing relief in the mini budget and trusting the public to come forward in bringing the documented trade into mainstream i.e. documented economy and by allowing them relief through incentives. Furthermore, a lot of relief has been given to the exporters. He congratulated the Prime Minister Imran Khan for initiating this effort for the betterment of investment boast and the economic position of the country.